Telin and Zenlayer ink MoU for on-demand subsea cable services

The collaboration will see the two combine their respective capabilities, specifically Telin will leverage in its global subsea cable services, especially in Indo-Pacific while Zenlayer’s platform will bolster digital service delivery for carriers, hyperscalers and enterprises.

“The fast-growing internet economy in the Indo-Pacific area has made the need for connectivity stronger than ever before. Here at Telin, we’re committed to optimising our global infrastructure, and enhancing our products and solutions to meet the rising market demands,” said Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO of Telin.

“Zenlayer’s massive global scale and advanced technology to build on-demand, easy-to-use edge cloud platform makes them a perfect partner for our digital transformation. We look forward to helping more businesses connect into Southeast Asia and local companies expand globally.”

The news forms part of a long-lasting relationship between the two, starting in 2017, Telin and Zenlayer have collaborations in the area of edge data centre and cloud networking services.

Earlier this year, MDI Ventures, the investment arm of Telkom Indonesia, led the C+ round of investment in Zenlayer.

“We are thrilled to power Telin’s digital transformation with our technology. Through deep product integrations, we will bring a full suite of on-demand cloud networking services to mutual customers and take their user experience to an entire new level,” adds Joe Zhu, CEO and founder of Zenlayer.

In related news, April saw Telin enter into a MoU with TM Wholesale to explore subsea cable business opportunities. Specifically, the deal will see the two companies partner in " buying, selling, upgrading and investing activities" in the subsea space, according to Budi Satria Dharma Purba, chief executive officer of Telin.