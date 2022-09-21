Lumen invests in capacity on Grace Hopper cable

The Grace Hopper cable system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations and marks the company's sixth subsea cable investment across the Atlantic.

"Data flow and capacity demands don't know boundaries. The bandwidth explosion across continents is real and we're meeting it head on by investing in new subsea cables," said Laurinda Pang, president of global customer success at Lumen.

"The Grace Hopper system is part of Lumen and Google's long history of collaboration. Together, we're building communications infrastructures for secure and reliable delivery of digital enterprise and consumer services around the world. We are pleased to be using our landing stations at these locations, and excited to add another end-to-end intercontinental connection to the Lumen network – one of the most deeply peered networks in the world."

Lumen's trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio is comprised of six on-net diverse fibre routes, including Dunant, a Google subsea system. Dunant connects Virginia Beach in the US with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. Lumen has an on-net route using Dunant between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

Its subsea offering is enhanced by Lumen's global 450,000 route fibre mile network. The wavelength capacity Lumen will offer on the Grace Hopper subsea cable can be scaled to meet increased customer demands for years to come while also supporting Lumen's own IP, Voice and content delivery networks.

Lumen has begun taking orders on Grace Hopper with service to become active and operational by October 2022.

In related news, September saw Kate Johnson named as the future president and CEO of Lumen.

Johnson succeeds Jeff Storey, who has announced his retirement after a career spanning 40 years in the telecoms and technology industries.