euNetworks deploys ultra-low latency route with Lumenisity hollowcore fibre

The new 45km terrestrial link connects the ICE data centre to the Interxion LON1 & 2 facilities, with onward connectivity to Slough, and includes 14km of ultra-low latency CoreSmart cable.

“We have successfully delivered increasingly longer deployments of hollowcore fibre in our network, becoming the first fibre provider in the world to utilise the benefits of this new fibre technology in commercial markets,” said Paula Cogan, president of euNetworks.

“From the initial 1km pilot, the teams have gone on to deploy hollowcore cable lengths of 7km and 14km on our network, as well as successfully blending hollowcore fibre with regular single mode fibre on this latest route. We continue to be focused on delivering the best possible bandwidth solutions for our customers and look forward to deploying longer routes with Lumenisity in the coming quarters. Leading the market in fibre-based ultra-low latency services throughout Europe remains a key focus for euNetworks.”

From a technological standpoint Lumenisity supplied the CoreSmart cable, which is based on NANF hollowcore technology to enable transmission over long distances and is compatible with regular single mode fibre. To date, the route is the longest commercial deployment of hollowcore fibre technology, as well as the first commercial construction of a long-distance hybrid route of hollowcore fibre and regular single mode fibre.

“We are pleased to partner with euNetworks again, successfully deploying this new route and achieving this hollowcore cable link length”, said Tony Pearson, VP of sales & marketing at Lumenisity.

“We are excited to reach this milestone with euNetworks and will continue to deliver a unique cable solution offering longer reach and lower latency for their customers.”

At a service level, the route will offer euNetworks’ euTrade network platform at bandwidths between 1G and 10G, supporting the bandwidth needs of the financial services community.