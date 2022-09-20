Novva Data Centers to build Las Vegas data centre for $400m

Construction on the 275,000 square foot, 100MW facility began in October 2021, and is expected to launch in 2023. The data centre, will be located on a 20-acre campus and is Novva's third location, joining existing facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and West Jordan, Utah.

"North Las Vegas is an ideal location for a data centre because it allows us to take advantage of the abundant renewable energy alternatives, and its proximity to the California and regional markets. It is a great addition to our other western data centre locations," said Wes Swenson, founder and CEO of Novva Data Centres.

"This also gives us another opportunity to implement our water-free cooling technology, which will save approximately 150 to 200 million gallons of water a year, and in 2024 we plan to deploy atmospheric water generation for landscape needs. The facility will also benefit from tax abatements from the state of Nevada, which were approved in the summer of 2022."

The new North Las Vegas facility will leverage renewable energy, and replicate Novva's signature "wholocation" experience, which is a combination of wholesale scale and retail colocation. This provides enables the ability to serve clients of various size and scalability needs.

In addition, the new facility will feature robotics, high density cooling using water-free technology, containment, renewable energy in partnership with NV Energy, and a wholly owned on premise substation.

"North Las Vegas is a growing hub for global brands and innovative industries and Novva's new data centre will help serve and attract top enterprises to our community" said John Lee, Mayor of North Las Vegas.

"Novva's track record of building thoughtful, sustainable data centres proves they will be good stewards of local resources while bringing major value as North Las Vegas builds upon its reputation as a business hub."

The news follows increased equity investment announced earlier in the year and the company plans to expand across the US and with the aim of offering 1,000 MW of designed data centre capacity by 2027.