iBasis integrates jtendo’s security firewall

The increase in the number of network protocols, technologies and roaming traffic creates greater complexity requiring advanced features for testing and cross-protocol correlation to monitor, analyse, detect and prevent security breaches.

The partnership will combine jtendo security audit experience, teep technical knowledge of telco protocols and cross-protocol correlation expertise with iBasis’ international and managed cloud-based skills.

“The growing threat trend around today’s telecom networks drives the need for innovative

security management solutions that can adapt quickly to new threats”, said Guillaume Klein, iBasis vice president of product management.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with jtendo to achieve effective threat management and be able to leverage their unique auditing and multiprotocol expertise to raise the level of protection even further.”

The iBasis Security iQ360 platform provides MNOs with a high level of process automation to assess the vulnerability and address security risks with advanced auditing.

The solution relies on in-depth visibility, monitoring and attack detection complimented with automatic rule updates against continuously evolving threats.