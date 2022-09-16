Green Mountain continues Norway data centre expansion

The company, fresh off an initial 4.5MW expansion at the RJU1-Rjukan facility in Telemark, will develop another two-storey building with the first phase set to be ready for service in March 2023.

The total investment of the latest expansion is estimated to be around €100 million and all residual heat from the new facility will be used by a nearby land-based fish farm.

“We have experienced a massive interest from international companies wanting to move their workloads to more sustainable locations. Our facility in Rjukan checks all the boxes when it comes to renewable power, energy-efficiency, and heat reuse,” says Green Mountain CEO, Tor Kristian Gyland.

The Norwegian colocation firm continues to grow its footprint in the valley of Rjukan, Telemark – which is an important hub for the country’s hydropower production.

Its latest expansion is the fourth construction project announced by the company in recent months. In addition to two expansions at Rjukan, the company is building a 13.5MW colocation data centre outside Oslo and recently completed a 3.5MW expansion at its mountain hall facility at Rennesøy.

“There is a lot of activity in the market, and we expect even further growth in the next 12 months,” Gyland adds.

“We have several new projects in planning, which we hope to announce shortly. Green Mountain will continue to deliver on client commitments, even in these challenging times.”