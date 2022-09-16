EdgeConneX adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to Portland site

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site, customers located in the local EdgeConneX data centre campus can order a cross connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services using the Azure cloud platform.

While enterprises located in the greater Portland area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using metro ethernet solutions through their local carrier to connect back to the EdgeConneX data centre campus or other ExpressRoute partners offering connectivity to the Portland site.

“Portland is an emerging and important Edge data centre market. Its power rates and tax incentives provide an ideal market for many service providers to support not only Portland, but much of the entire West Coast region,” said Aron Smith, vice president for interconnection product management at EdgeConneX.

“By providing local private access to the cloud in Portland via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, our customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimises performance and reduces costs.”

The Portland campus benefits from the attractive power rates and tax incentives of Portland which also serves as an alternative gateway between North America and Asia-Pacific with subsea cables in Oregon directly connecting to several countries in Asia.

“Manageability and network performance are often the largest inhibitors to cloud adoption or migrations," said Sudha Mahajan, partner program manager, Microsoft Azure Networking.

"Through Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute sites like the one at the EdgeConneX Portland data centre campus, we provide predictable and consistent performance and user experience for local enterprises accessing cloud applications, content, or services on the Microsoft global network.”

In related news, June saw EdgeConneX secure a series of sustainability-linked financings totalling $1.7 billion.