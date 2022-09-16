Global Wholesale Connect is now live

The new and improved platform provides an invaluable listing of companies active in the wholesale industry and delivers unique, granular market data that you will not find collated anywhere else. We cover physical network assets and services, infrastructure and technology, and vendors and products.

The platform, featuring more than 800 companies, makes it easy to:

Find companies and their network footprint at country level;

Gather a complete picture of their product and service offering;

Understand the infrastructure and technologies that underpin their operations.

The platform's new features offer those looking to enhance and expand their business globally the opportunity to provide critical business information and contact details, allowing potential partners and customs to quickly locate and contact the right people.

Partner, customer, supplier… who are you going to connect with today?

Is your company listed on the new directory platform? To become part of the Global Wholesale Connect community, please click here to submit.

To manage your reputation and enhance your complimentary listing, please contact jamie.feek@euromoneyplc.com. Book a package by 23rd September to guarantee coverage in the next issue of Capacity Magazine, distributed at Capacity Europe.