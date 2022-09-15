Raxio breaks ground on Tier III DRC data centre

At a recent event attended by members of the government, Raxio presented its site plans and visions to key stakeholders, while highlighting the significance of the data centre to digital transformation in the DRC.

Robert Mullins, president of Raxio Group said: “It’s exciting to break ground on the latest facility to become part of the Raxio network.

“Access to data centre infrastructure is more important now than ever before as connectivity and digital transformation make rapid progress in the DRC.

The DRC’s landscape is transforming. Connectivity in the country is undergoing a transformation, with new, highly anticipated subsea cable landings bringing much needed international bandwidth to the country and the expansion of inland terrestrial and metro fibre networks underway.

Raxio will provide carrier and cloud-neutral colocation services to its customers, creating a healthy environment for businesses and connectivity providers to interconnect.

Its latest data centre is expected to be commissioned at the end of 2023 and is designed to a truly “metro-edge” international standard with capacity to deliver 1.5MW of IT capacity and accommodate 400 racks using the latest technology.

“As with all our facilities, our customers and partners have been at the heart of our design process and it is our aim that the DRC’s first Tier III carrier-neutral data centre will provide a critical and missing part of the country’s digital infrastructure,” Mullins added.

“This will facilitate internet traffic amongst content providers locally and internationally, making the internet experience faster, more resilient, and more affordable for all digital users.”