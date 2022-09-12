Africa Data Centres partners IXPN in Nigeria

"IXPN is unquestionably the leading internet exchange point in Nigeria and provides Africa Data Centres with the connectivity it needs to give customers market-leading service," said Dr Angus Hay, group executive of IT & partnerships at Africa Data Centres.

"The partnership will enable Nigerian entities to migrate their systems into a world-class data centre with total confidence, knowing they will have access to a highly available, secure, and connected ecosystem of strategic partners."

As enterprises continue to migrate to the cloud and internet-centric technology, the expenses associated with operating their own infrastructure, including backup generators and physical security remains a challenge.

Therefore, shared data centre resources reduce the total cost of ownership while increasing availability and connectivity of said infrastructure and creating opportunities for further collaboration.

"Organisations are moving away from their on-premises equipment to promote greater business agility and scalability. To do this, they need a trusted specialist provider to house their systems but, as well as a colocation provider, who can assume the role of a trusted partner, and provide excellent local and international connectivity," added Hay.

The partnership between Africa Data Centres and IXPN lays the foundation for effective cloud services by establishing stable Internet access and robust, reliable data centres. For its part, IXPN delivers internet peering while Africa Data Centres delivers the local ecosystem for customers.

"We are excited to partner with Africa Data Centres towards providing an additional point of presence to our members within the new Eko Atlantic City," said Muhammed Rudman, chief executive officer of IXPN.

"Our partnership with Africa Data Centres provides our members with access to more peering facilities, particularly in Lagos, which will significantly improve connection performance, lower bandwidth costs, and lower latency for Nigerian internet traffic, " he concluded.