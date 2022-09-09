Singtel and intel team to launch 5G multi-access incubator

The incubator is powered by Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Data Centre GPU. It will be supported by Singtel’s Paragon, a one-stop orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services.

In a joint statement, both companies said the incubator will simplify the adoption of these 5G services for enterprises as it focuses on developing the application and ecosystems for consumer use cases such as cloud gaming, video analytics, virtual augmented mixed reality and metaverse.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of group enterprise and regional data centre business at Singtel said: “Singtel’s 5G network and Paragon MEC platform are transforming operations in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, smart logistics, healthcare, retail, transportation and urban planning.

“With Intel, we’re collectively bringing together our best of breed knowledge, expertise, assets and ecosystem to help address business needs, improve operational efficiencies, unlock new opportunities and advance in a 5G world.”

Singtel and Intel said they jointly welcome solution providers who have “cutting-edge” 5G applications to join the programme and the incubator for rapid trials and pilots.

As more solution providers join the ecosystem, enterprises will have access to a greater range of capabilities and solutions to hone their operations.

“As enterprises navigate a significant digital transformation, technologies like 5G, edge, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud play a key role in helping to deliver new use cases,” added Christoph Schell, EVP and chief commercial officer at Intel said

“Our collaboration with Singtel will help accelerate use of these technologies to solve real business challenges, by utilising our unique combination of hardware and software spanning Xeon, GPUs, Smart Edge, OpenVINO and more, and also a broad portfolio of ecosystem innovations.“