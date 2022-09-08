Flexential launches new data centre development in Oregon

The project is sits adjacent to Flexential's Hillsboro 3 facility and once completed will deliver an additional 54MW of capacity at full build out to address increasing customer demand on its FlexAnywhere platform.

The new development will also provide ecosystem partners with room for future growth and deliver access to multiple subsea cables in Flexential's Network Access Point (NAP).

"As the longest-standing data centre provider in Hillsboro, we are committed to providing the most flexible connectivity and capacity options for our Pacific Northwest customers, backed by Flexential's industry-leading ability to offer a complete cloud portfolio to suit customers' unique needs," said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer, Flexential.

"It was a clear, necessary next step to expand our Hillsboro footprint as demand continues to increase in a region that offers a direct, fast connection to APAC. We look forward to the continued growth and success of this campus."

Flexential will leverage an existing 138,000 square-foot data centre to deliver its fourth data centre in Hillsboro and plans to construct an additional facility as part of the new campus development. Both data centres will feature sustainable design targeting operating at 1.4 PUE and zero WUE, as part of Flexential's Green Finance Framework.

The new development will directly interconnect with Flexential's Hillsboro 2 facility, home of the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki subsea cables.

"We have partnered with Flexential since its initial project in 1999 in delivering cost-effective, reliable and sustainable power to enable its customers to grow their digital infrastructure deployments in the Portland region," said Dain Nestel, director of growth and commercialisation at Portland General Electric.

"We're proud to support Flexential as they build out this next phase of their growth in Hillsboro."