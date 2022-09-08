Kacific appoints Fiji’s Ivan Fong as managing director of the Pacific

The move comes as Kacific prepares to expand its coverage, by commissioning a second satellite and planning three more.

Founder and CEO of Kacific, Christian Patouraux, said: “There are very few people who have Ivan Fong’s wealth of knowledge, as well as his deep understanding of the regulatory and legal environments of each unique Pacific nation.”

Patouraux gives details of Kacific’s plans in an interview with Capacity in the August-September issue, now online.

He said: “Having spent decades immersed in this sector, Ivan is an asset to Kacific, and will be integral to furthering the mission of connecting people, businesses and societies through satellite technology.”

Fong (pictured) was with Telecom Fiji for more than 15 years, and then moved to parent company Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), where he was general manager and then group CEO.

During his time at ATH, he has also been chairman of Vodafone Samoa, BlueSky American Samoa and Vodafone Vanuatu; and director of Vodafone PNG, Vodafone Cook Islands and Vodafone Kiribati.

He has also been president of the Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA).

Kacific said that, based in Fiji, Fong will oversee and direct business operations, helping to drive strategic growth and Kacific’s overall performance in the Pacific Island markets. “His previous experience in the region will be invaluable, giving him an intricate understanding of the unique requirements of customers in the Pacific,” said Kacific.

Fong said: “I look forward to continuing my quest of delivering meaningful broadband and the benefits of technology to developing economies, especially to areas that remain unconnected, in order to bridge the development gaps that persist today.”

He added: “The focus that Kacific has on its technology being a force for good, the resilience and innovation that Kacific has demonstrated in working with its customers through extremely difficult circumstances brought about by Covid 19, strongly resonates with my own sentiments and was a big factor in my choosing to work with the team here.”