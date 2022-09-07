Telehouse names Harry Snape as channel partner manager

Snape enters the role with 12 years’ sales experience having worked for global technology companies including Mimecast and Trend Micro. In his new position, he will oversee the growth of Telehouse’s partner programme in Europe, supporting partners to help develop new services and grow their business.

“It’s an exciting time to have joined Telehouse with the opening of Telehouse South and ongoing expansion of the Docklands campus,” said Snape.

“Having fast and secure access to the heart of the digital world in London is a real source of competitive edge for channel partners and will be pivotal as many continue to seek new ways to differentiate and evolve their services to meet growing demands for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.”

The Telehouse channel partner programme helps system integrators and managed service providers boost their revenues by incorporating colocation at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus into their core offering.

Through this offering, channel partners can access Telehouse’s global ecosystem of over 900 carriers, ISPs and ASPs to interconnect directly to other cloud, network and IT service providers.

In addition, channel partners can also use Telehouse Cloud Link to gain low-latency, resilient connectivity to the global public and private cloud providers.

Current partners on the Telehouse channel partner programme include CWCS Managed Hosting, VoiceHost, and Netwise.

“Telehouse has functioned as a core POP on our metro network for many years now, so joining their Partner Programme early on was a no-brainer for us, enabling us to respond to changing customers’ needs and expand our business,” added Matt Seaton, director at Netwise.