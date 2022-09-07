Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge capabilities

The vendor is introducing a series of enhancements that will allow Nokia MXIE to host applications from different ecosystems, including legacy non-cloud native workloads, elevate operational technology (OT) network security and facilitate application development to advance digital transformation.

Research from Analysys Mason predicts growing interest among enterprises for implementing new private wireless Industry 4.0 use cases such as autonomous robots and augmented and virtual reality.

This will grow the enterprise application market rapidly, with investments expected to be around US$6 billion in 2030.

Stephan Litjens, vice president of enterprise solutions for Nokia said: “Nokia is committed to simplifying industry digital transformation, allowing companies to access and use their operational technology to meet their productivity, efficiency, safety and sustainability goals.

“We have always subscribed to open innovation to allow developers to accelerate the growth of industry solutions.

“By extending our ecosystem, enterprises can focus on their core competencies while leveraging capabilities on the MXIE to simplify, secure and advance their digitalization journey.”

With MXIE, Nokia introduced an ecosystem-neutral approach allowing enterprises to deploy edge innovations from public cloud, industrial partner cloud and industrial independent software vendors onto MXIE to complete their digital transformation.

As the growing ecosystem drives greater enterprise innovation, Nokia says it enhances MXIE with new capabilities and partner applications to accelerate its momentum in the field.