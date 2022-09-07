Consumers are ready for the eSIM, finds Amdocs report

In its eSIM Consumer Pulse 2022 report, Amdocs found that 81% of surveyed consumers are either in favour or open to the idea of eSIM-only smartphones, with only 19% who are against it. At the same time, 58% of consumers want their mobile network operator (MNO) to integrate eSIMs into their offering compared to 15% those who don’t.

“As we continue moving closer to ubiquitous connectivity, this research illustrates the consumer’s enthusiasm for eSIM and the enhancements it brings to the user experience and sustainability,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs.

“We’re seeing eSIM adoption accelerate across the telecoms sector and we expect this behaviour to continue as consumers and communications service providers become increasingly aware of the benefits and possibilities unleashed by this exciting new technology.”

Other findings indicate that consumers are most excited by the ability to instantly switch providers and plans, with 32% of the 2,500 consumers surveyed across the US, UK and Australia describing this as the biggest benefit of eSIM technology.

In addition, 21% found the simplicity using eSIMs compared to buying a physical SIM card to be the most important benefit, with 13% were excited by the prospect of a fully digital experience. This was followed by the opportunity to avoid roaming charges when travelling abroad, as well as the chance to access enhanced device features and the environmental benefits of removing the need for plastic SIM cards.

“eSIM is an opportunity for CSPs to deliver a truly digital and modern customer experience," said Dario Talmesio, research director at Omdia.

"With the smartphone market approaching the 250 million mark in 2022, according to Omdia estimates, communications service providers need to take advantage of such an opportunity to use eSIM to redesign their customer journeys, introduce flexibility and give instant gratification to consumers. If not, connectivity will remain the only digital service that cannot be purchased, fulfilled, and managed online.”