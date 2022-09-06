irix launches BaSICS subsea cable

The 700km system was built in collaboration with XL Axiata and the project was confirmed as having completed construction in June of this year. It connects Batam in Indonesia with Sarawak, Malaysia landing at the irix DC in Santubong. From here it is connected to terrestrial networks where it is carried to all parts of Sarawak and Borneo, including Kalimantan.

The launch ceremony was attended by Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Malaysian State Utility and Telecommunications Minister, who according to local paper Maylay Mail, was quoted as telling reporters:

“These [BaSICS and irix DC] will lay down the backbone needed to bring Sarawak's internet connectivity to the next level. I do believe it will accelerate our economic development by the year 2030.”

irix is the newly launched brand identity of PP Telecommunication Sdn. Bhd. During the event, its CEO, Jonathan Smith said that the new infrastructure would deliver improved internet connectivity and lay the foundations for use cases such as e-commerce, hybrid work environment and entertainment first for Sarawakians, and over time the rest of Borneo and Kalimantan.

“This is what we, as irix, are endeavouring to do. Today, we see the next chapter in our story — the launch of our Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System (BaSICS) and our Tier IV Data Centre at Santubong," he said.

The two assets form part of a wider project known as the Sarawak International Internet Gateway, in line with the government's Digital Transformation Programme.