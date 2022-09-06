Hawaiki Nui and OPT to explore new French Polynesian subsea cable

Announced in 2021, the 26,000km Hawaiki Nui subsea cable will be built on the existing Hawaiki subsea cable that launched in 2018 and links Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Hawaii and Oregon in the US.

“We look forward to working with OPT to realise our shared vision of developing international connectivity throughout the Indo-Pacific route,” said Remi Galasso, CEO of Hawaiki Nui.

“We see this partnership bringing together our respective powerful competences in telecommunications infrastructure to design a new transpacific digital highway that will capitalise on, and underscore, French Polynesia’s strategic location.”

Under the terms of the agreement between them, both Hawaiki Nui and OPT aim to design a turnkey solution to connect French Polynesia to the Hawaiki Nui cable, comprised of a 2,000km subsea branch to Tahiti, and the provision of international capacity to the main hubs of the Pacific region: Singapore, Sydney and Los Angeles.

“This collaboration with Hawaiki Nui gives us the opportunity to reach a new stage in our growth strategy within the international connectivity sector," said Jean-François Martin, CEO of OPT.

"Direct access to a transpacific cable such as Hawaiki Nui will enable us to expand and secure our network as well as position Tahiti as a new regional hub in the South Pacific between Asian and American continents.”

OPT’s international subsea cable network is comprised of the Honotua cable from Tahiti to Hawaii and the Manatua cable from Tahiti to Cook Islands, Niue and Samoa.

In May of this year, BW Digital, an affiliate of BW Group, completed its acquisition of Hawaiki Submarine Cable Limited Partnership and International Connectivity Services Limited (Hawaiki), for an undisclosed sum.