Scala Data Centers launches SGRUTB04 data centre in Brazil

Boasting a total capacity of 18MW, the SGRUTB04 facility will be located in the Tamboré Campus, the company's complex in São Paulo. The site goes into service dedicated to a single unnamed hyperscale client that has committed to full capacity occupation of the data centre, for more than a 10 years.

"Latin America's largest vertical data centre, SGRUTB04, is an excellent example of Scala's multi-build approach," said Marcos Peigo, CEO of Scala.

"With this, we introduce the concept of built-in reserved capacity, bringing unprecedented scalability to the Latin American sector. This approach allows our clients to grow their business in a sustainable way and in record time for decades."

Spanning also 140,000 sqf of total built area, SGRUTB04 is 56 meters high, has seven floors, with four dedicated to data halls, which totals more than 1,500 racks.

Designed in line with LEED certification requirements, the single-tenant data centre features modern a refrigeration system with indirect free cooling, a redundant UPS system and PUE rating of around 1,35.

“Unlike the market in general, Scala does not just deliver contractual commitments; we actually invest in our clients, positioning ourselves as true partners,” adds Peigo.

With the addition SGRUTB04, Scala brings its total number of operational data centres to five, three of which are in Tamboré Campus, with one in downtown São Paulo and the other in Campinas, Greater São Paulo.

In addition to its data centre portfolio, Scala continues its accelerated expansion plan, with new projects underway such as the SGRUTB05, which will have a capacity of 10MW and is due to become operational in early 2023, and SGRUTB06, which will feature a design 28MW of capacity, due to go live at the beginning of 2024.

In other parts of Brazil, the company is develop projects in Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Jundiaí, Campinas, and Fortaleza - all anchored by hyperscale clients. While across the rest of region, Scala is assessing data centres construction projects in Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru.