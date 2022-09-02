New generation at DE-CIX as Ivanov takes over from Summa

He replaces Harald Summa, who was CEO – and chair of the DE-CIX group board for the past five years – who will take a seat on the DE-CIX supervisory board.

Ivanov (pictured), who has been working at DE-CIX since 2007, said: “Through our regional and global expansion strategy, as well as new interconnection services, we will fulfil the needs of enterprises of all sizes, and help them to accelerate their digitalization process. As CEO, I look forward to leading DE-CIX through this new growth phase.”

Ivanov has been instrumental in leading and driving the global DE-CIX expansion in North America, southern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India and south-east Asia. Originally a lawyer, he has been COO of DE-CIX and CEO of DE-CIX International.

Internet pioneer Summa spent more than 25 years as CEO of DE-CIX. He said: “DE-CIX currently finds itself in an unprecedented growth phase. I look forward to bringing my experience into my new role in the supervisory board in future and continuing to contribute to DE-CIX’s success story.”

Summa said: “Who would have thought, 25 years ago, that DE-CIX could become one of the drivers of digitalization? And not only in Germany, but globally. Of that I am particularly proud.”

In addition, DE-CIX has created two new positions on its board: CTO Thomas King and Christian Reuter in the newly created position of chief sales officer. They join acting board members Ivanov and CFO Sebastian Seifert.

Felix Höger, chair of the DE-CIX group supervisory board, said: “With the new management structure, the supervisory board sets the course for DE-CIX’s next decade of growth, and guarantees – with the combination of decades of experience and new, young inspiration – the continuing viability of our company into the future.”