Microsoft appoints new chief to lead Africa transformation

Awosika (pictured), who has been with the company since 2000, takes over from Wael Elkabbany, who steps now heads the company’s Africa Regional Cluster.

Elkabbany said: “With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, Kunle Awosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft’s transformation plans for the African continent.”

The Africa transformation office is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas – digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and start-ups.

Awosika was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office in 2000, and has played various roles in the company, including director of enterprise business.

Microsoft said that Awosika will bring his deep experience in multiple African markets to the new role. “I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent’s full digital potential,” he said.

Since its inception, the Africa transformation office has spearheaded initiatives and strategic partnerships across Africa to build digital infrastructure, enable small and medium enterprises with digital capabilities, support innovative startups and skill the current and future workforce.