AWS unveils second cloud region in the UAE

AWS predicts that its projected spending on the construction and operation of the new region will support nearly 6,000 full-time jobs annually with external vendors, with a planned $5 billion (AED 20 billion) investment in the local economy through 2036. It is also set to add an estimated $11 billion (AED 41 billion) over the next 15 years to the UAE’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“With the launch of the AWS Middle East (UAE) region, we are making it possible for even more customers to harness the power of the cloud to drive innovation across the UAE, while also investing in the local economy through job creation, training for highly sought-after technology skills, and education resources to further advance the UAE’s strategic priorities,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS.

In addition, the pledge $5 billion (AED 20 billion) investment in the UAE, through the new AWS Middle East (UAE) region, will include capital expenditures on the construction of data centres, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and the purchase of goods and services from local businesses.

“The opening of the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole, reflecting our efforts to generate opportunities for all,” said His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

"The enhanced cloud capabilities enabled by AWS are expected to generate significant advantages and efficiencies that can propel businesses to success and realize major economic benefits for the country.”

With the addition of the AWS Middle East (UAE) region, AWS has 87 availability zones across 27 regions, with announced plans to launch 21 more availability zones and seven more AWS regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland.

“Abu Dhabi aims to enable transformative technology that delivers opportunities for businesses and residents alike,” said Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, acting director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

“The AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is a welcome addition to the country’s innovation ecosystem, helping to build vital capabilities for all.”