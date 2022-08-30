VMware and IBM partner to enhance on hybrid cloud

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, IBM Consulting will become a VMware GSI partner, with the aim of delivering new jointly engineered IBM and VMware Cloud solutions as well as joint development and go to market. Specifically, the two will support clients in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and public sector with the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernising mission-critical workloads in the cloud.

“In today’s market, organisations want to modernise and transform operations quickly. But modernisation and innovation cannot come at the cost of security and trust built with clients,” said Howard Boville, head of IBM Cloud Platform.

“Together, IBM and VMware are supporting our mutual clients in regulated industries by delivering something no two other companies are – to more easily leverage hybrid cloud services securely -- wherever and however they wish to run them.”

Other features of expanded partnership includes expansion of VMware and IBM Joint Innovation Fund, and the availability of IBM Cloud Satellite wherever VMware applications run -- IBM and VMware are also collaborating to enable IBM Cloud Satellite for VMware.

“With IBM and VMware, our customers get a combination of innovation and consulting experience based on decades of close collaboration and experience in meeting the business challenges of thousands of customers around the world,” said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager of cloud infrastructure business group, VMware.

“This ongoing collaboration will enable us to better streamline the user experience for our mutual enterprise customers looking to run VMware mission critical workloads that require higher levels of security, resiliency and compliance support in financial services and regulated industries.”