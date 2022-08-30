Orange and Equinix team to bring cloud agility to telco infrastructure

The new model allows Orange to offer its business and wholesale customers powerful on-demand Telco Cloud points of presence (PoPs), delivering services such as SD-WAN, CDN, 5G roaming and voice services, with an expected latency of below 10 milliseconds.

Orange says that the integration with Equinix’s Bare Metal service located in proximity to its existing networks will allow it to meet customer demand for growth.

“We are delighted to partner with Equinix to deploy Orange Telco Cloud PoPs technology on top of Equinix Metal,” explained Jean-Luc Vuillemin, executive vice president for International Networks at Orange.

“By embracing an ‘as a service’ infrastructure model and focusing investment in our SDN and VNF capabilities, Orange can provide a fully flexible and elastic solution to customers, speed up the deployment of our planned 100 Telco Cloud PoPs, and quickly adapt capacity to meet demand.

“This confirms Orange’s position as a trusted infrastructure partner, optimizing application performance with secured and consistent connectivity, regardless of end user location, and supporting cloud management and transformation.”

The new partnership builds on a 20-year history of collaboration between the two firms.

Zachary Smith, global head of edge infrastructure services at Equinix told Capacity: “What we’re announcing with Orange is the result of a year-long programme of innovation we’ve been working on together to help support Orange to bring its technology to our Equinix metal platform,”

“[We] are pleased to see them accelerate innovation for their customers by becoming the first provider to combine their extensive global network footprint at Equinix with the new possibilities provided by our investments in automated digital infrastructure capabilities,” Smith added in a statement.

“We’re excited to see them expand this offering into additional markets in 2023.”