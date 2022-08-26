Corning adds innovations to Evolv solutions

Its latest solutions will help operators to streamline permitting, accelerate field installation and optimise network testing.

“We believe the optical communications industry is at the beginning of a large multiyear wave of growth, and we’re continuing to innovate in our Evolv portfolio to support this network expansion,” said Bob Whitman, vice president of market development of carrier networks at Corning Optical Communications.

“More than ever, network operators are looking to deploy efficiently and cost-effectively, and this latest round of Evolv solutions provides new tools and new capabilities to meet those needs.”

Corning’s Evolv terminals can be deployed in the ground on a pole or strand.

The company says the ease of installation and optimised field handling reflects its knowledge and experience gained by passing 70 million homes worldwide with its hardened connectivity solutions.

The company reported 7% growth in its Q2 sales to US$3.62 billion. This was driven by optical communications as well as solar sales in Hemlock and emerging growth businesses.

In optical communications, sales grew 22% and 10% sequentially reaching US$1.3 billion.