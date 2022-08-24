Scala Data Centers joins iMason as foundation partner

Launched in 2016, iMasons is a non-profit association of technology and business leaders representing over US$150 billion in infrastructure projects in more than 130 countries.

“Enabling digital infrastructure is a fundamental pillar of Scala’s business model. By sponsoring the Brazilian Chapter, we will be able to cooperate and promote a joint agenda with iMasons, which is based on education and on advancing technical knowledge”, said Agostinho Villela, CTO & CIO of Scala and head of the Brazil chapter.

The news follows the announcement in May, which saw Scala Data Centers joined the iMasons Climate Agreement (ICA), which gathers more than 160 companies in the technology sector, including cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Meta, to adopt more measures aiming to reduce their carbon emissions and environmental impact.

“The Brazilian Chapter brings prominence to the professional, technological and environmental training actions to be developed in the country and opens an important and democratic dialogue within the entire local ecosystem,” said Jeff Omelchuck, executive director of iMasons.

Through this new collaboration, Scala and iMasons aim to develop digital infrastructure specifically in Latin America by exploring topics such as professional training, education, environmental-based projects and innovation initiatives.

In related news, earlier this year Scala Data Centers implemented new solutions to meet growing demands edge connectivity.

Scala’s new approach to supply significant colocation demand in the region includes its Regional Agreements and its FastDeploy solution.

At the same time, June saw the company welcome Ana Paula Romantini as its CFO. Romantini joined the business from Santo Antônio Energi, the fourth largest hydroelectric power plant in Brazil.