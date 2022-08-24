Telenor restructures group executive management line-up

Effective as of 1 September 2022, the new appointments aim to strengthen the company's teams in the Nordics and Asia, as well as the creation of new units within infrastructure and adjacent services.

“We are strengthening Telenor and ensuring that all our businesses have focus and direction to grow and provide customers more value," said Sigve Brekke, group president & CEO of Telenor.

"We are reinforcing the collaboration and creating synergies between our four Nordic business units to develop new services more quickly and efficiently, while Asia will focus on building scale in partnership with others. At the same time, we are ramping up our efforts to develop existing and potentially new services and are setting ourselves up to strengthen the value of our infrastructure.”

In the Nordics, all the four of the company's regional business units in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland have been brought together under a new head of Telenor Nordics, Petter-Børre Furberg. Furberg following the retirement of the previous head of Nordics, Jukka Leinonen, in June.

Over in Asia, the company's regional operations are being led by Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup. While Telenor's office in Singapore is being supported with the merger processes in Thailand and Malaysia, as well as developing new operations in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“I strongly believe in strengthening our regions and giving them more independence. Our new Nordic organisation will bring us closer to customers and lay the foundation for synergies across all our businesses, and in Asia, we are gearing up to build scale in an increasingly digitalised region," adds Brekke.

"I am very happy that Petter-Børre and Jørgen have agreed to lead the two regions. With these adjustments, we now have a strong organisation that is ready to further develop our positions and continue to deliver services people trust.”

At the same time, the company has unveiled two new business units, Telenor Infrastructure and Adjacent Business.

The Adjacent Business unit will develop adjacent services within existing and potential new independent entities, as well as with others outside Telenor. The new business will be headed by Dan Ouchterlony as of 19 September 2022, who joins has a long career at media company Schibsted, where he was served as part of the executive management and the financial services and venture division.

The newly announced Telenor Infrastructure unit will oversee Telenor’s infrastructure in the Nordics. Jannicke Hilland, will serve as head of this business as of October 2022, joining from power utility company, Eviny where she was CEO of Eviny, a power utility company.

Telenor Norway will be led by Birgitte Engebretsen as CEO effective as of 1 September 2022 having served as the head of Telenor Norway’s business division since 2020.

At the same time, Cecilie Heuch steps down from the group executive management team and takes up her newly appointed role as chief human resources officer of the Nordics.