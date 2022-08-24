AMS-IX, MainData to launch neutral internet exchange in Lagos

AMS-IX will set up an internet exchange and MDXi, the carrier-neutral data centre of MainOne in Lagos, Nigeria. It will act as the primary strategic partner and reseller for AMS-IX in West Africa.

The partnership will deliver improved interconnection capabilities for new and existing customers on the exchange and will facilitate the distribution of content into the West African region.

Onno Bos, international partnership director at AMS-IX said: “Lagos is the ideal location to serve as a content hub for West and Central Africa as it is strategically located in a fast-developing region with landing sites for international subsea cables connecting Africa to EMEA and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to work with such a strong partner as MainOne to expand this vibrant connectivity community.”

Both companies add that they are committed to developing Lagos into a regional content hub that services users across West and Central Africa.

The partners will seek alliances to connect with local telecom operators and IX’s to develop and support local ecosystems.

Oluwasayo Oshadami, GM of technical solutions at MainOne said: “We’re excited to work with AMS-IX. AMS-IX has over 25 years of experience building, operating and growing Internet Exchanges all over the world.

“This partnership is an important step in realizing our long-term strategy to become a leading carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company by bringing a full range of transformative technologies to Africa.”