Google opens doors to third data centre in Singapore

In a blog post on the company's website, Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore, celebrated the company's 15-year anniversary in the country starting with the launch of its first office in 2007 with just a few employees, its numbers have grown to more than 3,000 people.

Marked by its first Google for Singapore event, the ceremony was attended by Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s deputy Prime Minister and Minister for finance, as well as other government and industry figures.

According to The Strait Times, Wong commented during the event, “We also want to be a hub for digital connections and technology. That is why we are making investments in critical infrastructure.”

Its first data centre opened in 2011, followed by its second in 2015 and now its third in Jurong. Since then, the company has undertaken a number of local initiatives including Skills Ignition SG, project launched in 2020 to provide digital skills training and work experience. There is also a collaboration between Google Cloud and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group to develop AI solutions for Singaporeans.

"The commitments we are making today, including the completion of our third data centre facility, reflect our confidence in Singapore's technology leadership for the region and the world," said Scott Beaumont, president of Google Asia-Pacific.

At the same time, Google Singapore has pledged a $1 million grant to conservation non-profit Mandai Nature, which works organisations in Southeast Asia to develop an online tool to map areas that host rich biodiversity, leading to carbon reduction.