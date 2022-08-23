Telus names Beth Howen chief transformation officer

Effective immediately, Howen will lead the development and delivery of integrated transformation, digital, customer experience (CX) and analytics solutions for Telus International’s clients.

“On behalf of our almost 70,000 global team members, I am very pleased to welcome Beth to our Telus International family to further focus and enhance our expertise in supporting the full life cycle of our clients’ digital transformation journeys by incorporating critical next-gen solutions and services into their customer journeys,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO, Telus International.

“Beth’s significant experience and track record of success as a highly-respected technology leader paired with our talented team’s deep domain expertise and company’s unique value proposition strongly position us to continue to capitalise on a surge in demand for digital transformation capabilities and drive the ongoing strong momentum we are achieving in the marketplace.”

She enters the role with more than 25 years' experience in the technology and digital IT sector, having held numerous senior leadership roles at US government agencies, non-profit and private sector organisations.

Prior to joining Telus International, Howen served as the global head of digital transformation at Atos.

“I’m thrilled to join Telus International at such an exciting time in its 17-year journey. As a leading global provider in the digital economy, I look forward to accelerating the ongoing growth and evolution of the company’s integrated, end-to-end digital capabilities that span across the full customer experience value chain,” said Beth Howen, chief transformation officer, Telus International.

“I am excited to begin collaborating with my new colleagues across the organisation and contributing to the advancement of Telus International’s caring culture by fostering diverse and inclusive environments that are essential in enabling teams to ideate and innovate in order to help clients overcome challenges and disrupt the status quo.”