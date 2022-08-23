Three UK’s Melis heads to Wind Tre, replaced by Milligan

Milligan (pictured) has been with Three UK for 17 years, having joined the company in 2005, and now he will be responsible for Three’s more than £2 billion investment in its network.

He said: “I am looking forward to continuing Carlo’s work and building a big network for customers and businesses up and down the country.”

At Wind Tre, which was formed in 2016 as a joint venture of what is now Veon and CK Hutchison, but is now 100% owned by Hutch, Melis said: “My time at Three UK has been hugely rewarding, both personally and professionally. I look forward to seeing Iain lead the next stage of Three’s network development as I begin a new journey with Wind Tre.”

Melis first joined Wind Telecommunications in Italy in 2002, before its merger with Tre – Italian for “Three”.

On Milligan’s agenda will be a programme to upgrade Three UK’s 4G network and to switch off its 3G network by the end of 2024, with resources redirected to both 4G and 5G.

In his current position, Milligan has worked closely with the board to shape and define Three’s operating strategy, ensuring the efficient and effective performance of Three’s technology. Before joining Three in 2005 he was looking after customer services for Lloyds Bank.

CTO David Hennessy, who is also CTO of Three Ireland, said: “With 17 years of experience at Three, Iain’s understanding of the company and its operations will drive the next stage of our network development as we continue the rollout of the UK’s fastest 5G network and build an even better 4G network.”