NEC and Fortinet partner on end-to-end security for 5G networks 

For its part Fortinet will provide its security solutions, which includes FortiGate – its next-gen firewall and hyperscale firewall, while NEC will offer professional services based on carrier-grade, sustainable networking for 5G.

"5G success and growth depends on service providers' ability to deliver innovative enterprise-facing use cases while meeting their security requirements," said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet.

“We’re pleased to partner with NEC to deliver the required solutions and expertise to facilitate enterprises' 5G adoption and CSPs' success."

Fortinet’s security solutions include automation capabilities and AI-driven threat intelligence that provides protection throughout all domains and layers of CSPs’ 5G networks. NEC will serve as the network integrator using Fortinet solutions to deliver services using its global reach across more than 150 countries as well as the expertise accumulated at NEC Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and NEC Open Networks.

Through the partnership, CSPs will gain deep visibility into users, applications, and threats with a 'single pane of glass' and greater protect themselves from known and unknown threats in the 5G era. The companies will focus on key network security use cases and services, such as Radio Access Network (RAN), Mobile Roaming, Gi-LAN/N6 and Telco/Edge Cloud Security.

“The global partnership with Fortinet is a perfect fit for NEC Open Networks’ ecosystem to enable our services to meet the customer’s urgent and diverse needs for network security in the 5G era,” said Hideyuki Ogata, general manager of the service provider solutions department, NEC Corporation.

“NEC CoEs already have rich experience in network security, including the recent success with Fortinet for CETIN and others. This partnership promises to further enrich our service portfolio facing customers as a global network integrator.”