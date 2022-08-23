HK company is first partner for PCCW Global’s Console Connect expansion

Its first announced partnership is with cloud technology company Master Concept, to deliver cloud networking solutions to businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

Michael Glynn (pictured), PCCW Global’s senior VP for digital automated innovation, said: “Secure and flexible connectivity is fundamental to any cloud transformation project.” He said the Master Concept deal would “enhance their cloud solutions portfolio and make it easier for enterprises to connect to the cloud across Asia Pacific and worldwide”.

The PartnerConnect programme is designed to drive revenue growth and customer success through the Console Connect network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform, said Hong Kong-based PCCW Global.

The programme aims to help managed services providers, systems integrators, value added resellers and application providers extend their service portfolio, and connect their customers, clouds, and applications worldwide.

Master Concept is one of the launch partners, said PCCW Global, and will deliver agile cloud networking solutions to a multitude of businesses across Asia Pacific.

Master Concept director and co-founder Victor Leung said: “Through Console Connect, we have been able to quickly bring new cloud connectivity solutions to market and help our enterprise customers get closer to the cloud. We look forward to growing our collaboration further through the new PartnerConnect programme.”

Master Concept has headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in Taiwan, Macau, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Derek Chan, director and co-founder of Master Concept said the partnership “enables Master Concept to deliver secure and agile cloud capabilities to our enterprise customers”.