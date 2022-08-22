Stream Data Centers adds ex-Google exec to management team

In his new role, Lebow will lead on the pre-construction project lifecycle, which includes market analysis, site identification and acquisitions, to zoning, permitting, utility upgrades and interconnections.

“Team members like Mike who combine strong project execution capabilities with Stream’s commitment to honest and ethical client and community interaction help us remain a trusted partner and collaborator for those seeking a full suite of data centre services,” said Michael Lahoud, COO and partner at Stream.

“We have no doubt that Mike is the strongest possible leader for this practice, and his proven track record of success with industry-leading companies makes us sure that he will bring game-changing insights to both our company and our customers.”

Lebow enters the role having most recently served as co-founder and partner of Headwaters Site Development, an independent affiliate launched in 2022 in partnership with Stream.

Prior to this, Lebow worked in the renewable energy sector, leading the identification and development of ten commercial wind energy facilities totalling almost 2GW. After this, he joined Google’s energy and location strategy team, where he helped to scale the company’s global data centre infrastructure.

During his tenure, Mike helped Google acquire 13 data centre campuses across North and South America. Most recently, he oversaw Google’s data centre portfolio in Latin America.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Stream Data Centers team. Stream is a company that is both fantastic to work with, and to work for. They have a long track record of success, strong financial partners, and robust customer pipeline; but the thing I value the most is the team’s entrepreneurial attitude," added Lebow.

"Leadership here is willing to take risks and support new initiatives that solve problems for our customers in this dynamic industry. I look forward to helping accelerate Stream’s new ventures and expansions, identify ideal data centre locations, and deliver shovel-ready sites to meet our customers’ evolving needs."