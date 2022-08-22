PEACE Cable completes construction of Pakistan-Egypt segment

The Pakistan-Egypt segment of the PEACE subsea cable completed its final splice, enabling connectivity from Karachi, Pakistan to Marseille, France. Spanning 5,800km the segment also connects Karachi, Pakistan and Zafarana, Egypt.

"The segment from Pakistan to France has now been built well, which is really a thrilling milestone,” said Sun Xiaohua, COO of PEACE Cable.

Cybernet serves as the landing partner of the PEACE subsea cable in Pakistan, through its latest Cable Landing Station in Karachi and leveraging the company's robust fibre optic network across the country.

“With Cybernet, we will bring much-needed redundancy to Pakistan's Internet backbone and provide users with high-speed traffic to meet the rapidly growing demand for internet access in different types of digital scenarios in Pakistan,” said Shoaib Qureshi, country manager of PEACE Cable in Pakistan.

“PEACE is the first international submarine cable starting from Pakistan and reaching Europe, Africa and Singapore. It is a new beginning of submarine chapter for Pakistan market, we are very excited to grow this region’s connectivity.”

The system boasts an ultra-low latency design, reducing latency between Pakistan and France to 92 milliseconds delivering much-needed redundancy offering speeds comparable to those in Hong Kong, Singapore and New York.

“We have completed a key segment of the PEACE submarine cable system, from Pakistan to France, which will have a tremendous impact on the digital landscape in Pakistan," said Maroof Ali Shahani, COO of Cybernet.

"Providing an enabling environment for businesses and consumers is at the heart of what we do. The cable system will help the nation stay connected with the world in an ever-changing technological landscape.”

The PEACE subsea cable adopts a “system-within-a-system” design as well as ROADM powered by WSS and Flexible Grid, providing PoP (point of presence) to PoP solutions. The system has a capacity of up to 96Tbps along Pakistan - Egypt segment and 192Tbps in the Mediterranean segment from Egypt to France.

Construction is currently underway for the previously announced Singapore extension.