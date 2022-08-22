Motorola Solutions acquires radio specialist Barrett

Barrett, which primarily operates in civil security, border security, coast guard and additional government and private sectors, is based in Perth, Western Australia.

It designs high frequency (HF) and very high frequency (VHF) mission-critical radio communications, which will compliment Motorola’s existing radio portfolio.

The technology is designed to enable critical communications in any location without the need for infrastructure.

“Motorola Solutions and Barrett Communications are united in their purpose of delivering the vital communications that organisations around the world depend on to help further safety,” said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president for international sales at Motorola Solutions.

“Barrett brings us a new portfolio of communications capabilities beyond traditional land mobile radio, allowing us to support highly specialised operations.”

While exact terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the firm says it reaffirms Motorola’s commitment to innovation and leadership as it looks to expand its portfolio and extend its reach in international markets.

"We are excited to join the Motorola Solutions team,” said Andrew Burt, CEO of Barrett Communications.

“We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio, extending critical voice communications to support essential operations, humanitarian work and disaster response and recovery.”