Tencent Cloud, Acclivis bring cloud to Southeast Asia, Mainland China and Hong Kong

Together the two will deliver public and hybrid cloud and ICT solutions to enterprises in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

“Tencent Cloud is pleased to team up with Acclivis to serve Southeast Asian enterprises who want to expand their reach to China," said Krittee Manoleehagul, vice president of Tencent Cloud International for Southeast Asia.

"This agreement also paves the way for more Chinese enterprises to explore business possibilities in Southeast Asian countries.”

Leveraging Acclivis' presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong as well as Tencent Cloud’s expertise and experience in China, the collaboration bolsters the offering and positions both parties as ideal partners for Southeast Asian enterprises wanting access to China and vice-versa.

“We are pleased to enter this new agreement with Acclivis to help businesses and organizations expand their global footprints, whether they are from Southeast Asia or China,” added Kenneth Siow, regional director for Southeast Asia and general manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia at Tencent Cloud International.

The newly combined offering will deliver Tencent Cloud’s cloud computing services for verticals that include financial services, entertainment, gaming, media and entertainment, as well as retail.

In addition, the platform will feature internet services, managed services and IT end user support provided by Acclivis. It will also give enterprises improved customer experience through simplified IT management using AI and machine learning, as well as cost collaborative savings.

"Leveraging on our deep roots in Southeast Asia, our internet connectivity and managed services capabilities, and Tencent Cloud’s years of experience in providing cloud services to various industries, our new partnership will put us ahead of the curve to access greater opportunities in Southeast Asia and China,” said Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis Technologies and Solutions.