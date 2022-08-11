DE-CIX Frankfurt records 12Tbps data throughput

“Such a traffic spike in the middle of summer – when people are out enjoying the good weather – is unusual," Dr. Thomas King, chief technology officer at DE-CIX.

"But experience also shows that, in addition to Internet use for entertainment, software updates for PCs or other devices rolled out simultaneously worldwide are a significant driver of data throughput.”

12 Tbps, specifically 12.43Tbps, equates to over 2.6 million videos in HD quality streamed simultaneously and follows on from the news of a data throughput of 11Tbps at its Frankfurt site in February 2022.

Data traffic at the Frankfurt Internet Exchange has already increased by 14% in 2022 and almost as 50% since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, there has been a surge in digitalisation. At DE-CIX, we notice this in the strong increase in data traffic on our platform and in a real bandwidth boom. More and more customers are demanding ever greater capacities," added Dr King.

"While bandwidths of 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GE) were the gold standard a few years ago, 400 GE ports are already in use today. We are already preparing the next capacity level with 800 GE ports.”

In related news, June saw DE-CIX selecte FLEXOPTIX, a provider of optical components, as its exclusive supplier for global universal transceivers.

DE-CIX already uses FLEXOPTIX hardware at all of its close to 40 global locations and as of today, DE-CIX intends to use FLEXOPTIX hardware at all of its planned and future deployments.

That same month the company announced plans to up interconnection platforms in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Libya and Nigeria as the start of a plan to expand through Africa.

The company said it wants to move from those first three countries by the end of 2022 to nine, including Cameroon, Congo, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and Sudan.