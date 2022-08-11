Aligned earns Green Globes certification

The company revealed that its ORD-01 hyperscale facility is the first newly constructed data centre in Illinois to earn Green Globes certification and one of only six certified data centres in the world to receive the ranking.

“Aligned’s recent Green Globes certification is a testament to the GBI’s validation of our team’s exceptional sustainability efforts and accomplishments across data centre design, construction management, supply chain, and operations,” said Andrew Schaap CEO of Aligned.

“As environmental stewards at the vanguard of the industry, Aligned is committed to powering our data center portfolio with renewable and clean energy, and collaborating with our customers to achieve shared carbon-reduction and water conservation goals is a critical aspect of every engagement.”

Aligned says its certification recognises its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, resource efficiency, current and future building operations and occupant health and wellness.

Additionally, its 18.5-acre Chicagoland hyperscale data centre campus will offer two multi-story facilities and 84MW of capacity.

First-phase completion of Aligned ORD-01, a 220,000 square-foot, 48MW data centre launched with another adjacent facility launched this past spring.

Once complete, ORD-02 will undergo the GBI’s “rigorous” assessment to obtain campus-wide Green Globes accreditation, Aligned says.