Comtech welcomes Ken Peterman as president and CEO

Effective immediately, Peterman succeeds Michael Porcelain has also resigned from the company's board of directors but who will remain available to assist during the transition period.

“It has been an honour to lead Comtech. After serving more than 20 years as a senior executive and positioning the Company for its next chapter, it is the right time for me to take a breather and spend time with my family before moving on to my next endeavour," said Porcelain.

"I intend to remain a shareholder of the Company and will be rooting for Comtech every step of the way.”

Peterman joined the Comtech board in May 2022 following a national search in January 2022 with the aim of expanding the board’s industry experience and strengthening its executive leadership expertise.

“Based on the board’s extensive interactions with Ken since the beginning of 2022, we are confident Ken is the right leader to accelerate Comtech’s ongoing transformation. The refreshed board is excited to support Ken as he executes on his strategic vision for the company,” said Lawrence Waldman, lead independent director at Comtech.

With a career that spans 40 years, Peterman is credited with having led major organisations in the creation of innovative, technology-enabled solutions.

A thought leader in defence and aerospace space, Peterman has worked across multiple technology sectors in both commercial and government markets at companies including Viasat – where he most recently served as president of the government systems segment of Viasat -, ITT/Exelis, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and SpyGlass Group.

“I am genuinely excited about Comtech’s enormous potential," said Peterman.

"Thanks to our dedicated employees, our mission-critical technology portfolio, and our customer-centric culture, I believe Comtech is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the significant investment, steepening growth trajectories and continual renewal cycles taking place in assured communications, space and satellite networks and next-generation 911 failsafe communications infrastructures.”