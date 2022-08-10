Google Cloud regions headed to Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand

Once live, the three new locations will join the company's 34 global cloud regions, 11 of which are in Asia Pacific and on top of six other regions that was previously announced in Berlin, Dammam, Doha, Mexico, Tel Aviv and Turin.

According to Karan Bajwa, vice president of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud, the plans come in order to meet to meet growing demand for cloud services in Asia Pacific, with IDC predicting that global spending on cloud services in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will reach US$282 billion by 2025.

“The new Google Cloud regions will help to address organizations’ increasing needs in the area of digital sovereignty and enable more opportunities for digital transformation and innovation in Asia Pacific," said Daphne Chung, research director of cloud services and software research, IDC Asia Pacific.

"With this announcement, Google Cloud is providing customers with more choices in accessing capabilities from local cloud regions while aiding their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud environments."

As with other Google Cloud locations, enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations across Asia Pacific will benefit from controls that enable low latency and high security, data residency and compliance standards.

“Digital transformation plays a key role in helping Vodafone deliver better customer experiences and connect all Kiwis. We welcome Google Cloud’s investment in New Zealand and look forward to working together to offer more enriched experiences for local businesses, and the communities we serve,” said Jason Paris, CEO of Vodafone New Zealand

"This investment from Google Cloud will enable us to deliver services with lower latency to our Kiwi users, which will further elevate and optimize our free premium offering to all New Zealand schools,” added Jordan Thoms, chief technology officer at Kami.