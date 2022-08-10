€450m Ennis data centre campus receives approval

Ireland has become a hub for data centres in recent times and is responsible for around 14% of all electrical use in the country as of last year.

The Art Data Centre Campus is set to be completed in 2030 after it was given the go-ahead by Clare Country Council.

Tom McNamara, CEO of Art Data Centres says the project will be a key pillar of the Ennis 2040 Economic Plan for the area.

“This Ennis project fulfils the Government’s key requirements immediately while state bodies, regulators and the electricity sector work to upgrade infrastructure, connect more renewable energy and ensure security of supply,” McNamara said.

“The infrastructure that is available in the Ennis site will assist the Government in national ambitions to deliver ongoing opportunities for the country in the tech industry.”

This comes despite concerns from local groups who have voiced opposition to the campus, raising concerns about water consumption and the on-site gas plant.

But Art Data Centres hopes to transition from natural gas to green hydrogen, which it anticipates will be available upon completion of the project in 2030.

The development of the campus will create around 1,200 jobs and will comprise six data halls of 33MW each.

The campus will also include an energy centre and a vertical farm.