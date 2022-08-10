BT wins £32m Sellafield contract

The deal will see the operator cover the running and maintaining of Sellafield’s entire network as well as delivering upgrades to its current equipment.

The contract includes wide and local area network services, core and gateway services, audio and conferencing, telephony and cybersecurity.

Upgrades will also allow Sellafield to take advantage of new technology such as IoT and 5G in the future.

“We are really pleased to have secured this major contract with Sellafield Ltd and look forward to working in partnership with them to create a network that is secure, fast, reliable and future-proofed, with the added capability to overlay new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and IoT in the future,” said Ashish Gupta, MD for the corporate and public sector for BT’s Enterprise unit.

As part of the five-year contract, BT has also agreed to provide £2 million of funding for local social value initiatives in the West Cumbria area which will be distributed by Sellafield’s social impact team.

“In a major boost for the local area, not only will we deliver digital transformation for Sellafield as part of the contract, but we’ll also provide a significant boost to the local community too,” Gupta added.

“Over the life of the partnership, we will be investing £2 million into West Cumbria to help tackle the causes of inequality among the area’s most vulnerable people.”

BT adds that it will incorporate WiFi, a unified communications programme to consolidate conferencing solutions such as Teams and Skype and in-built security to enable the handling and processing of sensitive data.