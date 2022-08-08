Flow to acquire DXN in deal worth $17m

DXN owns, operates designs and manufactures purpose-built data centres that are scalable, bespoke and rapidly deployable and owns three data centres in Sydney, Tasmania and Darwin.

The purchase is still subject to regulatory approval but is a key part of Flow’s strategy moving forward, the company says, as it looks to invest and expand its customer offerings.

Amandine Wang, CEO of Flow said: “This strategic investment is an important step for FLOW to scale up and diversify our customer offering in the region.

“The proposed acquisition will also allow us to accelerate our build out of a holistic digital infrastructure ecosystem in Asia Pacific.”

Following the deal, Flow says it plans to leverage DXN’s Edge module design and manufacturing capability to scale up and deliver Edge as a service in near-Edge and far-Edge locations.

With its investment in hyperscale programmes and terrestrial fibre connectivity, the company says it aims to provide customers with the physical layer to support their investments in public and private cloud infrastructure across the region.

“This is an exciting opportunity for FLOW as we expand our footprint and enhance our capabilities to better serve our customers,” Kris Kumar, Chairman of Flow added.

“The acquisition will enable us to leverage DXN’s superior Edge design and construction capabilities, allow us to control our supply chain, and deliver Edge as a service in Asia Pacific.

"This is a key milestone for us as we continue to strategically invest in digital infrastructure to meet the rapidly growing demand across our markets.”