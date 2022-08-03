Scott Crenshaw joins Equinix as EVP & GM of digital services

In the newly created role, Crenshaw will be responsible for driving the growth and strategy of Equinix's digital services, including Equinix Fabric, Equinix Metal and Network Edge. He will also have direct responsibility for product management and the associated software engineering teams supporting these offerings.

Other products included within Crenshaw's remit is Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, Equinix Internet Access and Equinix Precision Time.

"Scott Crenshaw brings a perfect blend of skills and experience to help us drive our customer-focused vision for digital services," said Charles Meyers, president and chief executive officer, Equinix.

"Scott will help us envision and deliver the services we need to help customers transform and scale their infrastructure with speed, agility, reliability and the cloud-optimized architectures they need to meet today's business needs and capture tomorrow's opportunities. Scott's track record of innovation and success at Concourse, Red Hat and Rackspace make him an ideal leader for this critical role."

Crenshaw joins Equinix from Concourse Labs, where he has served as CEO, and prior to serving as president and chief operating officer.

Before this, Crenshaw served in a variety of roles at Rackspace Technology, including executive vice president and general manager of private cloud. During his tenure, he led the growth of Rackspace's Private Cloud as-a-Service business to over $1 billion in revenue.

During his time at Red Hat Software, Crenshaw led the Linux Business Unit and started the company's Cloud business unit, serving as its vice president and general manager. He has also held additional roles at Verisign, Acronis, NTRU and Datawatch Corporation.

"Equinix is a world-class organization with a long track record in driving innovations that enable businesses to use their digital infrastructure as a source of commercial advantage and success," said Crenshaw.

"I look forward to leading the Digital Services team as we deliver customers unique and innovative solutions to accelerate digital transformation and unlock the power of the extensive hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem that fuels Platform Equinix."