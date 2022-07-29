Iron Mountain InSight comes to AWS

Through this collaboration, InSight enables customers to use end-to-end services which includes managing their entire information lifecycle for both physical and digital content.

“AWS and Iron Mountain strive to work backwards from our customer needs to help customers gain insights from their physical and digital assets," said Chris Grusz, director of independent software vendor partner and AWS marketplace business development at AWS.

“Iron Mountain’s InSight SaaS on AWS allows customers to accelerate their journey from physical to digital to cloud at petabyte scale and unlock value from their data with AWS AI/ML services.”

InSight on AWS also enables companies to accelerate digital transformation with enhanced visibility and control over their data. The platform also consolidates physical storage, scanning, ingestion and digital storage into a single operation, delivering transparency into where physical and digital assets are.

“Launching Iron Mountain InSight SaaS platform on AWS is a critical step for enabling our customers and it deepens our relationship with AWS,” said William L. Meaney, president and chief executive officer at Iron Mountain.

“We are continuing to evolve our offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers, furthering our commitment to enabling a native, cloud first approach increasing our flexibility, and bolstering customers’ ability to achieve strategic goals in the hybrid world.”

InSight also offers an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven intelligent digital mailroom, enabling customers to extract the text and data from scanned documents in more than 50 languages and in various file formats.

Iron Mountain InSight is powered by Amazon Textract, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe and Amazon Rekognition.