stc Bahrain to work with Huawei for 5.5G network

The company will become the first in the Middle East to adopt this network and comes as part of its strategy to establish and develop the next version of 5G infrastructure within the next three years.

stc’s current 5G network covers all areas across the Kingdom and supports 2CC (two cell carriers), and it looks to continue building upon its infrastructure that will “link to the global economy”.

Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain said: “stc Bahrain is committed to investing in network infrastructure that positions Bahrain as a global telecommunication and ICT leader.

“We are incredibly proud to be at the forefront of building Bahrain’s future advanced network connectivity services, paving the way for innovation, and further digital transformation across the Kingdom.

“As more intelligent applications and demands emerge, we want the infrastructure to be able to support a thriving digital ecosystem and setting the foundation of 5.5G, is critical to that future.”

According to the operator, the 5.5G network will be “10 times faster” than its 5G network and will offer improved connectivity to its users.

Additionally, it will create opportunities that will pave the way for the latest AI technology, improve data storage capabilities and empower green technology.