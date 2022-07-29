Windtre picks Ericsson's 5G core for standalone 5G network

This new deployment will lay the foundation for Windtre to deliver new services to its customers and develop advanced enterprise use cases with new business models.

"We are delighted to extend our infrastructure partnership with Ericsson," said Benoit Hanssen, CEO of Windtre.

"5G is a cornerstone of our network strategy. With 5G Standalone we will be able to further develop our business, with the launch of a wide range of advanced services for the business partners and to support Windtre customers."

The move to 5G Standalone will enable the network of the future for Windtre with gigabit connectivity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and huge data-handling ability.

Under the terms of this new agreement, Windtre will bring its 4G, 5G non-standalone and 5G standalone services into a dual mode 5G core that combines evolved packet core and 5G core network functions into a common cloud native platform for better total cost of ownership and seamless migration to 5G, hosted by a full stack Ericsson cloud infrastructure.

"We are pleased to contribute, together with Windtre, to the digital transformation of the country," said Emanuele Iannetti, head of Ericsson Italy and South East Mediterranean.

"With unprecedented latency, speed, flexibility and security levels, 5G Standalone will bring huge benefits to both consumers and businesses, paving the way for advanced services such as fixed wireless access and cloud gaming and solutions that will transform industries".

The agreement also includes end to end support services using Ericsson network orchestration and automation as well as integration with Windtre’s OSS and BSS systems including Ericsson provisioning, mediation and charging systems.

In related news earlier this week Ericsson completed its US$6.2 billion acquisition of Vonage.