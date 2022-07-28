Infobip completes Peerless Network acquisition

Through the transaction, Infobip’s customers can now access the US market through Peerless Network, whose national voice network covers 98% of Americans across 49 states.

At the same time, Infobip now offers Peerless Network’s customers access to its communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS).

“America is home to many world-leading platform businesses and enterprises, so cementing Infobip’s presence in the US with this deal is a significant milestone. It confirms our global growth strategy to better help businesses reach their customers on the right channel at the right time to boost reliability and drive sales," said Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip.

"Moreover, combining Peerless Network’s leading voice offering with Infobip's global messaging capabilities prepares us for leadership in the rapidly developing market for cloud communications. With a strengthened voice proposition and a global presence, we help companies make more meaningful customer connections worldwide.”

The acquisition of Peerless Networks by Infobip creates an end-to-end solution for omnichannel communications and together offer a network local teams serving businesses globally.

Combined, the two businesses process more than 30 billion monthly customer interactions across the full range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries.

“Infobip is the market-leading communications platform-as-a-service with full-stack capabilities and global scale from which our customers will now benefit. Combined with our leading voice network, we now offer a one-stop shop for omnichannel communications,” said John Barnicle, CEO of Peerless Network.

“Together, our firms offer a network of local teams serving businesses around the world where customers benefit from the most comprehensive suite of SaaS-enabled CPaaS software available today.”

In related news, earlier this week Infobip expanded its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels.

“The evolution of our collaboration with Microsoft demonstrates our commitment to ensure businesses can communicate with their customers using their preferred channel. In doing so, we help improve the customer experience, enhance loyalty, and ultimately boost sales,” said Veselin Vuković, VP of strategic partnership at Infobip.

The news follows Infobip’s deployment of CPaaS on Microsoft Azure in 2021, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms.

“Companies like Infobip add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365," added Vincenzo Esposito, general manager of central & eastern Europe at Microsoft.

"This ensures that businesses, no matter where they are or their channel preferences, can harness the benefits of digital transformation. Together we are enabling omnichannel communication to deliver impactful business solutions.”

Specifically, Infobip has integrated its SMS and WhatsApp channels with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales, enabling businesses using Dynamics 365 Sales to use Infobip to create personalised customer communication campaigns using text messages and WhatApp’s graphics and video capabilities.