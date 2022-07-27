BCX and CMC Networks partner on SD-WAN in Africa

Specifically, the partnership will extend BCX’s footprint by adding more than new 110 service locations.

“The vision of both CMC Networks and BCX is to build around customer experience, digital transformation and innovation. With our combined play in South Africa extending across the CMC Networks footprint in Africa and the Middle East, this will not only allow for real time provisioning but a seamless customer experience," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO CMC Networks.

“This is a very exciting time for connectivity services in Africa, and we feel extremely privileged to be BCX’s partner of choice in delivering their GWAN technology across the continent and servicing their end customer’s needs.”

CMC Networks supports businesses in addressing complex network requirements, offering advanced connectivity and cloud on-ramp solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

“This partnership further enhances our strategy to bring greater value to our clients and strengthens our position across the continent,” added Shamith Maharaj, acting managing executive of data networks at BCX.

“This partnership enables our GWAN portfolio, which is our Global SD-WAN offering, to better serve our customers with multi-national operations. The partnership unites the award-winning network of CMC Networks, covering Africa and beyond, with our local BCX engineering support and deep customer relationships.”

In related news, 2021 saw CMC Networks became the first Juniper Networks partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa.

Using this solution, CMC is able to deliver a dynamic and self-optimising network delivering optimal customer experience and allowing them to easily modify their services, add new locations and turn up and down network speeds. In addition, time-to-market is greatly reduced, enabling CMC to provision services faster.